india

FM bats for affordable interest rates at SBI meet

'At a time when we want industries to ramp up and move building capacities, our bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable,' Sitharaman said
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 03:05 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 03:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala SitharamanRBIinterest rates

