FM Sitharaman discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation with Uzbek President

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 9th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand, Sitharaman suggested to the President of Uzbekistan that as tourism between India and Uzbekistan continues to grow, bilateral discussion on cooperation in fintech and a cross-border real-time payments system would benefit to students, tourists and businesses on both sides.