<p>Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday, reiterated his stand on the shoe attack incident and called it a "forgotten chapter". </p><p>Gavai added that he and Justice K Vinod Chandran were shocked when the incident took place. </p><p>The CJI made the observation during the hearing of a batch of pleas seeking review and modification of the Vanashakti judgement, which had prohibited the central government from granting retrospective or ex post facto environmental clearances to projects found violating environmental norms.</p><p>"My learned brother (Justice Chandran) and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI said.</p>.FIR registered in Bengaluru against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI.<p>Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is sharing the bench, differed with the course of action adopted against the errant lawyer, and said, "I have my own views on this, he is the CJI, it is not a matter of joke!"</p><p>Justice Bhuyan said the attack was "an affront to the Supreme Court" and due action should have been taken.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the act unpardonable.</p><p>The top law officer hailed the CJI for his magnanimity and "majesty."</p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was there in the court, asked senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan to proceed with the matter and not to discuss the shocking episode any further.</p><p>"For us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI reiterated and proceeded with the hearing.</p><p>A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.</p><p>According to police sources, the lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>