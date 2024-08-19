Former Army chief, General S Padmanabhan passes away at 83

Chennai: India’s 20th Chief of Army Staff General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, a highly decorated officer under whose leadership the Indian Army made big gains over militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, passed away here on Monday. He was 83.

Gen. Padmanabhan, who was the Army Chief from September 2000 to December 2002, was born in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram on December 5, 1940, and was an alumnus of the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune.

The former Army Chief had commanded an independent Artillery Brigade and a Mountain Brigade before attending the prestigious NDC course at Delhi. One of the crowning moments of his decades-old illustrious career is his contributions to combating militancy in Jammu and Kashmir as the Commander of the 15 Corps.

As Lieutenant General and Commander of the 15 Corps in the Kashmir valley from July 1993 to February 1995, Gen. Padmanabhan was instrumental in the Army making big gains over militants in Kashmir and could even scale down its operations.

After being the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for his services as the 15 Corps Commander, Gen Padmanabhan was appointed as the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI). He was also the GOC of the Northern Command and Southern Command before he was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff.

A prolific writer who penned two books, Padmanabhan chose Chennai as a post-retirement home. Commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery after graduating from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on December 13, 1959, Padmanabhan’s career included several prestigious command, staff and instructional postings, besides having participated in numerous operations.

He commanded an Independent Light Battery from August 1975 to July 1976 and later on commanded the Gazala Mountain Regiment from September 1977 to March 1980.

“This mountain regiment is one of the oldest artillery regiments of the Indian Army and has participated in several wars. He served as Instructor Gunnery at the School of Artillery in Deolali, been a Brigade Major of an infantry brigade on its raising and served as Colonel General Staff of a Mountain Division from January 1983 to May 1985, where he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM),” a profile on the Army website reads.