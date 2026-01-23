Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

One ensemble, different musical worlds

The band, formed in 2011 when Prakash was in college, comprises a shifting set of musicians from across backgrounds and locations.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 19:46 IST
MusicSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us