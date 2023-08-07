Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi makes maiden speech in Parliament in support of Delhi Services Bill

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi made his maiden speech in the Parliament 40 months after he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha to support a bill to replace a contentious ordinance, amid a walkout by five women MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties.

The walkout came as Justice Gogoi, who was nominated to the Upper House in March 2020 soon after his retirement, was accused of sexually harassing a staffer while he was in office. The MPs who walked out were Jaya Bachchan (SP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Vandana Chavan (NCP) and Sushmita Dev (Trinamool Congress), and and Kanimozhi NVN Somu.