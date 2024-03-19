Former SC judge Indira Banerjee underlines gender imbalance in higher judiciary

Banerjee became a judge of the apex court on August 7, 2018. She retired on September 23, 2022.

During her address, she said this situation existed despite women in several states faring better than men in the judiciary's competitive exams.

She said around 60 per cent of the successful candidates in these exams were women.

"So why is it that they do well when it comes to competing in an examination but we can't make it to the higher judiciary? This is because of the system of making appointments -- that 33 per cent of the members are appointed from the judiciary and 66 per cent are appointed from the bar...," she said.

Justice (retired) Banerjee said a married woman legal practitioner would possibly have to take a year or two off from her practice because of maternity issues.

"And then of course the mindset which expects the woman to play second fiddle at home to do only household chores. The man of the family will be excused if he doesn't meet his relatives, but the woman is expected to socialise, is expected to be there," she said.

"And then, of course, you have expressions like this lady, she's too ambitious. What's wrong with being ambitious?" she added.

"I hope there will be more women in the Supreme Court. At least 40 per cent. There will be more women who will even adorn the top office in the higher judiciary and become Chief Justice of India," she said.

She said that the biggest hurdle to women's equality was the societal mindset.