Former SC judge Justice Khanwilkar appointed as Chairperson of Lokpal

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge, Justice A M Khanwilkar, was on Tuesday appointed as the Chairperson of Lokpal by President Droupadi Murmu.

According to a communication issued on Tuesday, the three judicial members appointed are Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

Those appointed as members are former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and former civil servants Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey.

Justice Khanwilkar, who retired as a Supreme Court judge on July 29, 2022 after a six-year tenure, was part of several landmark judgments, including Aadhaar, entry of women to Sabarimala temple, criminal provision of adultery, and the decriminalisation of gay sex. He led the bench which upheld provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Justice Khanwilkar also presided over a bench which confirmed the clean chit to Prime Minister and then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots.