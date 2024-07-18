DH Evening Brief | Four killed, 24 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP; SC directs NTA to publish NEET-UG exam results online by July 20

Four killed, 24 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
At least four passengers were killed and around 24 others injured when 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Mankapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday.
Read more
NEET-UG exam 2024: SC directs NTA to publish results on July 20 on its website by 12 noon
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of aspirants.
Read more
2 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.
Read more
Don't use words like 'maut', 'hinsa' to target PM Modi: BJP after Trump assassination attempt
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of often using remarks, which incite violence, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said words like 'maut' and 'hinsa' should not be used in speeches to target political rivals.
Read more
Amid rumblings within BJP in UP, Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer' to deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
In an apparent jibe at the ongoing internal strife in the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday gave what he termed a ''monsoon offer'' to UP deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was in the limelight these days after his recent dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, to form his (Maurya) government in the state.
Read more
IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded in police custody till July 20 in land dispute case
A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20 after she was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.
Read more
AAP to contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana: Sanjay Singh
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.
Read more
Explained | Chandipura virus: Symptoms, treatment, transmission, mortality rate
A new threat to public health—the Chandipura virus—has cropped up in Gujarat, with 29 confirmed infections and 14 suspected deaths.
Read more
Opposition parties question CM Himanta's claim about 40% Muslim population in Assam
The opposition in Assam on Thursday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of diverting people’s attention from “pressing problems” by making claims such as the Muslim population in the state has risen to 40 per cent.
Read more
Eight scams in 12 years in Karnataka, but no lessons learnt
While the row over the embezzlement case at the Valmiki ST Development Corporation is raging, Karnataka has seen at least seven other similar ‘scams’ involving Rs 230 crore of taxpayers’ money since 2012, making it clear that the governments did little to ensure tighter fiscal controls.
Read more
Bengaluru's GT World Mall, which denied entry to farmer in 'Panche', sealed over tax dues
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to seal GT World Mall, situated on Magadi road, over property tax dues amounting to Rs 1.78 crore.
Read more
Italian journalist ordered to pay PM Giorgia Meloni 5,000 euros for mocking her height
A Milan court has ordered a journalist to pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni damages of 5,000 euros ($5,465) for making fun of her in a social media post, news agency ANSA and other local media reported.
Read more
Dubai princess divorces husband over Instagram
Two months after having welcomed their first child, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has declared “divorce” from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum publicly over Instagram, several publication reported.
Read more
FIFA investigating video after France alleges racism against Argentina
FIFA is investigating a video circulating on social media that shows members of the Argentina national team singing about France's players in a way that the French Football Federation (FFF) said was "racist and discriminatory".
Read more