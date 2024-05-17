Four undertrials convicted in 2021 murder of Tihar inmate

"The Principal District and Sessions Judge, RADC, Delhi today convicted four under trial prisoners namely Kishan Sresth, Ganpat alias Kunal, Akash alias Hunny and Arun alias Mandva in a case related to murder of prisoner Srikant Rama Swami," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

officials said the conviction comes within 10 months of framing of charges on July 11, 2023. The CBI had taken over the probe on the orders of the Delhi High Court.