Fresh vacancy in Rajya Sabha as Keshava Rao's resignation accepted

New Delhi: A fresh vacancy was created in the Rajya Sabha on Friday with House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar accepting the resignation of K Keshava Rao who had quit his membership as a BRS MP after joining the Congress.

Rao was a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member of the Rajya Sabha from Telangana since 2020.

He joined the Congress on Wednesday and resigned from his membership of the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.