From India to Lagos, can 'superfood' millet make climate comeback?

A farming revolution in the 1960s saw policies supporting rice and wheat crops and their sale at guaranteed prices, which shrank millet's share in India's grain basket to about 6 per cent today compared with 20 per cent in the 1950s.

But millets are now being dubbed a saviour crop as climate change impacts - including harsher heat, drought and floods, which can slash harvests, spur new pests and accelerate food waste - become a major emerging threat to global food security.