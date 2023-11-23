From junkyard to courtyard: PM Modi's call for cleanliness transforms govt offices

Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director (Public Grievances), Railway Board, said a record number -- 23,672 -- of cleanliness campaigns were conducted during the special drive, 11.83 lakh square feet of space was freed and Rs 224.95 crore of revenue was earned from scrap disposal.

Briefing the media, Railway Board Secretary Milind K Deouskar said the Ministry of Railways has been acting very smoothly and efficiently on the cleanliness campaign.

"Office spaces have been beautified. Clean and modern washrooms have been made during the campaign. Besides this, the ministry laid special emphasis on grievance redressal. All grievances were redressed," Deouskar said.