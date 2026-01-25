<p>New Delhi: A neonatologist who set up Asia's first human milk bank, an 88-year-old former IPS officer who is on a cleanliness drive, a former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library and a geneticist who was part of national genome initiatives are among 45 "unsung heroes" who were chosen for Padma Shri on the eve of Republic Day.</p><p>The winners of the prestigious recognition, the fourth highest civilian award in the country, also include those who worked towards promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts and those preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth.</p><p>There are three Kannadigas in the list -- a former conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library ‘Pustak Mane’ Anke Gowda, social activist SG Susheelamma and Suresh Hanagavadi, a doctor working on dealing with haemophilia.</p><p>Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based neonatologist, is honoured for working towards reducing infant mortality from 70% t0 12% through targeted interventions. She has set up Asia's first human milk bank and trained over 2,000 nurses and doctors while transforming paediatric care in the country.</p><p>A former IPS officer, Inderjit Singh Siddhu, at 88, is chosen for the Padma award for his efforts to keep Chandigarh clean. A cleanliness warrior, he collects roadside litter in a cycle-cart while contributing to keep his city clean.</p><p>Eminent geneticist Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj from Hyderabad also finds his name in the list for his contribution to the world of genetics in the past three decades. Internationally known for redefining Indian genetic history, tracing early human migration from Africa and linking population genetics to disease risks, he has driven national genome initiatives and rare disease missions.</p>.Karnataka's Anke Gowda, S G Susheelamma, Dr Suresh Hanagavadi among Padma Shri awardees: Sources.<p>For pioneering the Bastar Rural Health Care project in naxal-infested localities, the Godbole couple -- Sunita and Ramachandra -- were chosen for Padma Shri. They provided affordable healthcare to over a lakh tribals in testing circumstances and nutritional support for anaemic children.</p><p>Tamil veterinary scientist Punniamurthy Natesan got the Padma Shri for pioneering scientific ethno-veterenarian medicine and validated hundreds of herbal protocols. He integrated Siddha and livestock knowledge with modern science.</p><p>The doctor who pioneered the inexpensive K-39 rapid test for faster diagnosis, Shyam Sundar, as also Meghalaya-based Hally War, who was into afforestration, are also among the awardees. </p><p>K Devaki Amma of Kerala's Alapuzha was chosen for her environmental activities, which included restoring coastal sandy land into a green ecosystem with 3,000 indigenous and medicinal plants. She also inspired around 2,000 families around her to adopt sustainable practices to create sustainable practices, creating a powerful people's movement.</p><p>A farmer with five decades of experience, Raghupat Singh of UP was chosen for the award for developing around 100 varities of plants, including a 1.5 m long bottle gourd.</p><p>Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, 90-year old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, Jammu and Kashmir social worker Brij Lal Bhat and Budri Thati, who set up schools in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh are also among the winners.</p><p>Santhali author-composer from Odisha Charan Hembram, an expert in intricate brass engraving work Chiranji Lal Yadav from Moradabad, an exponent of ‘Maanbhatt’ Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya as also Puducherry’s K Pajanivel for nurturing Silambam have been chosen for Padma Shri.</p>