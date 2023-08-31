From millet to Litti Chokha, hotels set to wow G20 guests with desi spread

Hotels in the national capital region are buzzing with activity as they await the delegates of the G20 Leaders' summit.
The hospitality industry is gearing up to make the visits of Sherpas, diplomats and ministers memorable by offering innovative cuisines curated from different parts of the country.
World leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are scheduled to be in New Delhi for the September 9-10 summit.
While all the meetings of G20 leaders and the ceremonial banquet will take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' inside Pragati Maidan, delegates will be staying at various hotels in the national capital region.
"This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Indian hospitality," said Meena Bhatia, vice president and general manager of Le Meridien hotel.
Underlining the importance of food in Indian hospitality, Bhatia said the hotels will showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine. "We have included street foods and dishes famous in different states. We have also included foods that have been influenced by different dynasties like Mughals and several Maharajas," she said.
Some special dishes offered at different restaurants of Le Meridien include Bihar’s Litti Chokha, Rajasthani Gatta Curry, Kashmir’s Saffron Korma, Lucknow’s Nalli Nihari, Kerala’s Meen Pollichathu, Goa’s Chicken Xacuti Masala and West Bengal’s Chingri Malai Curry.
Taj Palace hotel, which is part of the Tata Group, plans to showcase Indian food and culture at its restaurants as well as in-room service.
"Menus will feature a host of indigenous millets, heirloom recipes and time-honoured culinary techniques," said Nayan Seth, General Manager, Taj Palace, New Delhi.
"The culinary selection will also feature an array of global dishes to appeal to all palates," he added.
Pullman hotel, located at New Delhi Aerocity, is planning to offer a host of special millet dishes like Super Grain Salad and Quinoa Broccoli Cake. "Our culinary experts are displaying various cuisines from all countries during Sunday brunches at Farmer's Basket in honour of the G20 meeting,” said Vineet Mishra, Cluster General Manager, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.
Hotels are also presenting diverse Indian hospitality in ceremonial rituals. "Exquisite floral décor in kaleidoscopic hues will create the perfect setting for a grand welcome and from fragrance to music — the experience will be sensorial," said the general manager of Taj Palace.
Xi yet to confirm
Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet formally confirmed his participation in the G20 summit while Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican president won't attend. But India is expecting at least 16 foreign leaders.