Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From small-town lawyer to pinnacle of judiciary, 53rd CJI Surya Kant delivered many key verdicts

He took oath in Hindi in the name of God, and will remain in charge for nearly 15 months, till demitting office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 09:15 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChief Justice

Follow us on :

Follow Us