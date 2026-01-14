<p class="bodytext">‘Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” This profound quote by Martin Luther King Jr captures the essence of faith. Faith is not blind belief; it is the courage to move forward despite uncertainty. But is faith, whether in the divine, in ideals, or in oneself, truly powerful enough to shape destinies and alter the course of life? History, philosophy, and lived experience answer this question with a resounding yes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One finds a compelling explanation of this power in Soundarya Lahari, the celebrated spiritual text composed by Sri Adi Shankaracharya. Consisting of about one hundred verses, the work describes the divine beauty and boundless grace of Goddess Sri Kamakshi. In the sixth verse, it is said that even Manmada, the god of love, derives his immense power from the Goddess’s mere side glance. Though formless and armed only with fragile weapons, and aided by the fleeting and unreliable spring season, Manmada is able to conquer the entire universe. His strength lies not in physical might but in his unwavering faith in the all-powerful Divine.</p>.<p class="bodytext">History offers equally inspiring examples. Mahatma Gandhi appeared frail in physical form, yet his unshakeable faith in truth, ahimsa empowered him to challenge an empire. It was this moral and spiritual conviction that elevated him to greatness and earned him the enduring title of the Father of our Nation.</p>.Floral oasis: Orchid Show 2025 showcases exotic varieties in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Helen Keller’s life stands as a moving testimony to the transformative power of faith. She believed deeply in optimism, hope, and confidence, once saying, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” With no sight or hearing, she was pushed into darkness. Yet, guided by faith in herself <br />and her positive beliefs, she swam across it with extraordinary courage and determination.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prahlad, a child devotee of Lord Vishnu, is another striking example. Despite facing relentless cruelty from his powerful father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, Prahlad’s steadfast faith remained unshaken. His life demonstrates that faith in the divine can render even the impossible possible.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At first glance, all these figures appear weak or powerless. Yet, it <br />is they whom the world remembers <br />and reveres.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their unwavering faith and deep commitment lifted them to such great heights that no force could ever diminish. Indeed, faith does not merely move mountains-it transforms lives.</p>