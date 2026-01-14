Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A case for science in stray dog control

A case for science in stray dog control

Warehousing dogs in cramped cages hardly reflects India’s constitutional ethos of compassion under Article 51 A (g).
Harini Raghavan
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 21:01 IST
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
stray dogsOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us