FSSAI examining charges against Nestle on adding sugar in baby foods: Report

The Centre has taken cognizance of the charges made against Nestle of adding sugar to infant food products in India and FSSAI is currently examining the report which will be placed before the 'Scientific Panel', news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.
An investigation conducted by Public Eye revealed that two of the best-selling baby-food brands by Nestle in India and other lower-income countries contain high levels of added sugar, while they are sold sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland among others.
More to follow...
(Published 18 April 2024, 10:01 IST)