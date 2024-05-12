FSSAI likely to ask big manufacturers to test every batch of spices: Report

Following the recalling of some popular Indian spice brands by Hong Kong and Singapore, India's food safety regulator—Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)—is contemplating to make sure all the batches of spices from the Indian markets are tested by their big manufacturers themselves, according to a report by Indian Express.

According to the publication, a senior government official who knows about the issue said, "It is still under discussion, but we are planning to mandate testing for each batch of spices - only for the big manufacturers. There are several vendors who process spices in small quantities and sell it locally, this move would not be applicable to them."

When asked about small manufacturers, the official said that testing every batch would be expensive and might become a cost burden for them, adding that small traders do not usually use fumigators like ethylene oxide.

According to Indian Express, the official said, "Fumigation of spices is costly and it is done by the big manufacturers to protect large stocks. Neither do smaller manufacturers need it, nor do they use it."

FSSAI had said that it would carry out random testing of spices and culinary herbs this year along with four other types of food products.