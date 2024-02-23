Full spectrum self-sufficiency required in defence, especially aerospace: DCAS

"Every nation wants to become self-reliant, atmanirbhar. And we are seeing that after these two wars happening around us in the world, it is becoming more and more important," Air Marshal Dixit said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Hamas conflict.

He emphasised the need for atmanirbharta in the IAF and the challenges that the force faces at present as it forges ahead.

"We have to become industrially strong, full spectrum self-sufficiency is required in defence, especially in the aerospace sector," the deputy chief of the air staff said.

He also shared a historical aspect of manufacturing of IAF aircraft in India in the 1950s and the force's journey in the realm in the decades that followed.

"Today, the situation has become such that if a user doesn't come forward and drive this whole gamut of atmanirbharta, I don't think it is going to be successful," he added.

Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and air force think-tank Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) are also co-organisers of the event.