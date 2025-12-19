<p>Kolkata: West Bengal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>chief Samik Bhattacharya on Friday voiced concern over the state of affairs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> and said that "fundamentalists are behind the turn of events" in the neighbouring country and they "seemed to be in control" of the situation.</p>.<p>He said the Union government and the Ministry of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ministry%20of%20external%20affairs">External Affairs</a> are dealing with the situation in an appropriate manner and they will respond accordingly.</p>.Dhaka rocked by unrest over Sharif Osman Hadi's death: Protests erupt across Bangladesh; media houses torched.<p>Responding to queries on the Bangladesh situation at a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Fundamentalism and radicalism are spreading like cancer in Bangladesh. All the right-thinking people should unite to fight this menace." "Since the 1980s, fundamentalist forces have been spreading their base in Bangladesh... This has crossed all proportions. Even free-thinking and liberal-minded individuals are coming under attack, as seen last night. The entire world is facing the brunt of radicalism. A nationalist government and party will thwart these challenges," he said.</p>.<p>Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests, violence and vandalism in various parts of the country.</p>.<p>While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, protesters were seen vandalising the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.</p>.<p>Various parts of the country were rocked on Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation.</p>.<p>The Mancha had made the initial announcement of Hadi's death, whose body will be brought home later in the day.</p>.<p>Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.</p>