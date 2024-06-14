G-7 Summit: PM Modi hugs and greets Pope Francis in Italy, invites him to India

Modi had invited the Pope to visit India earlier too when he had met him for the first time during his visit to Rome for the G20 summit in October 2021. The Pope had accepted the invitation with pleasure, calling it “the greatest gift”.

The visit, however, could not take place so far.

The meeting between Modi and Pope Francis in October 2021 was the first between a prime minister of India and the head of the Catholic Church in more than two decades. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope, John Paul II, in June 2000.

Pope Francis had on October 2, 2016, stated that he would visit India and Bangladesh in 2017 as part of a tour to Asia. Though the Catholic Bishop Council of India had conveyed to the Modi Government its request for inviting the pontiff for a visit to India, the proposed papal visit had not taken place so far, with New Delhi citing difficulties in scheduling it.