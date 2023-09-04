Home
Homeindia

G20 Long Weekend: 5 places to visit near Delhi

Delhiiites will get an unexpected long weekend from September 08 to September 10 on account of G20 summit. The decision has been made by the government to ease the traffic congestion as the national capital will be busy hosting the world leaders. Here we list five popular destinations curated by Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel that offer a mix of culture, history, natural beauty, and relaxation.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 17:20 IST

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Jaipur's well-known sites, Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar, provide a glimpse into the city's regal history. The UNESCO World Heritage Site Amber Fort combines Mughal and Rajasthani designs. Laal Maas, Ghewar, Lazi, and other traditional Rajasthani foods like Dal Baati Churma are also available to travelers. In addition, people can shop for jewellery, textiles, and souvenirs at Johari Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, and Chandpol Bazaar, among other places.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand-based Jim Corbett National Park provides visitors with a wide range of activities, including wildlife safaris, bird viewing, the Dhikala Zone, the Jim Corbett Museum, river rafting, nature walks, lodging, and environmental awareness. Over 600 different bird species can be seen in the park's diverse biodiversity, and tourists can get involved in conservation efforts.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: The magnificent Taj Mahal and the northern Indian city of Agra are both well-known for their historical significance. The Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site are all open to visitors. A forerunner of the Taj Mahal, the Baba Taj, is well known for its beautiful marble inlay work. Among the vivid and well-known street foods of Agra are Petha, Mughlai Cuisine, Bedai, and Jalebi. The local marketplaces also sell textiles, leather items, jewellery, and handicrafts.

Credit: PTI

Sonipat, Haryana (Wellness getaway with Naad- 100kms from Delhi): Benefit from a relaxing health vacation with Naad Wellness Resort, it’s a haven tucked away in the middle of nature, to begin a transforming journey. With yoga and meditation classes guided by qualified instructors, sink deeply into relaxation. Enjoy nourishing spa treatments while spoiling yourself with carefully cooked, healthful meals. Naad's serene environment and comprehensive wellness services give the ideal environment for revitalizing your mind, body, and spirit. Take a break from the daily grind and set out on a path to inner peace and well-being.

Credit: Instagram/@naad_wellness

Amritsar, Punjab: With a tour to Amritsar that combines national, pilgrimage, and farm experiences, you can explore the essence of India. Start by going to the renowned Golden Temple, a representation of spirituality and unity. Visit ancient locations like Wagah Border and Jallianwala Bagh. After that, take a calm farm stay and get a taste of country life. Take part in farming activities, enjoy traditional Punjabi food, and relax in the natural environment. This all-encompassing journey combines a peaceful country retreat with spiritual awakening and cultural discovery in a seamless way.

Credit: PTI

(Published 04 September 2023, 17:20 IST)
