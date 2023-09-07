G20 Summit: Alert level raised, 'zero trust' model imposed to keep cyberattacks at bay

The alert level has also been raised at some prominent hotels in the city, where VVIPs and delegates would be staying, including ITC Maurya, which will be welcoming US President Joe Biden.

Cyber security arrangements have also been upped at The Lalit, Shangri-La, The Claridges, Eros Hotel, Radisson Blue, Taj Hotel, The Ashok, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott among others, the report stated.

These hotels, as per the report, will be working on the "principle of zero trust" where their IT assets will be constantly put under scrutiny.

"No trust" model is a system where no user or device is trusted to access a resource until their identity/authorisation is verified.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,30,000 security personnel will be deployed in Delhi to provide a tight security blanket for the G20 summit, the Delhi Police had said. Around 45,000 Delhi Police and central security forces personnel will be deployed at important places.

Besides, the National Security Guard has also been roped in to look after the security.

During the summit, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded, and access to the city will be regulated.

The Summit will be held from September 9 to 10.