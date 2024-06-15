G7 Summit: PM Modi praises India’s election 'transparency'

New Delhi: The use of technology has made elections in India fair and transparent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the leaders of the G7 nations at Apulia in Italy on Friday, adding that the recently held parliamentary polls in the country were the “biggest in the history of mankind”.

He said that the outcome of the parliamentary polls allowing him to take over as the prime minister for the third term was a “victory of the entire democratic world”.

Modi is on his first foreign visit after being sworn in as the prime minister for the third time. He attended an outreach session that the G7 leaders held with the leaders of other countries on the sideline of the bloc’s 50th summit hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The prime minister told the G7 leaders about the enormity of the Lok Sabha elections, which saw the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the halfway mark to win the majority in the House, despite a significant rise in the tally of the opposition parties.