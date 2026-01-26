<p>Bengaluru: Gaming platform WinZO Pvt Ltd used bots and AI algorithm profiles to cheat users and generated Rs 3,522 crore in proceeds of crime, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). </p><p>The ED specified the allegations in a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed before a special court in Bengaluru on January 23. </p><p>The agency had launched an investigation based on cheating cases registered by police authorities in Bengaluru, Rajasthan, New Delhi and Gurugram. </p>.Majority of Indians pay for contents online, gaming dominates premium wallet share: Report.<p>The agency has arraigned the company as the main accused, along with its directors — Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore — and wholly-owned subsidiaries, both foreign and Indian entities — Winzo US Inc, USA, Winzo SG Pte Ltd and ZO Pvt Ltd. </p><p>"For providing these RMG (Real Money Games) services, the company charges a certain percentage of the betting amounts to users as commission. The company also assured its users that its gaming platform is free from any bots and is transparent and secure," the agency had stated on Monday. </p><p>But ED investigations revealed that most RMGs were "manipulated". </p><p>An analysis of the game codebases, third-party developer agreements and internal communications revealed that the RMGs were embedded with bots/AI/algorithm profiles until December 2023. </p><p>Between May 2024 and August 2025, the company changed its code-based bot modus operandi to simulate historical match-play data of dormant/inactive players against real users without their knowledge or consent. </p><p>"To suppress and conceal these unscrupulous acts, the company deliberately referred to the use of bots and simulated players under misleading terminologies such as EP (Engagement Play), PPP (Past Performance of Player) and Persona," the ED added. </p><p>The investigations further revealed that users were initially lured with small bonuses and made to win against easy bots, even being allowed to withdraw small winnings, creating "a false sense of trust". </p><p>But once users began playing with higher amounts, winning/hard bots were deployed systematically, resulting in significant financial losses to the users, the ED said. </p><p>ED investigations revealed that genuine users lost Rs 734 crore to bot profiles (both EP and PPP BOT plays). </p><p>WinZo also failed to return legitimate user winnings and deposit amounts of Rs 47.66 crore even after the Centre banned the RMGs. It generated Rs 3,522.05 crore in proceeds of crime from 2021-2022 to August 22, 2025. </p><p>Evidence found in seized electronic devices further revealed that this "manipulative" gaming structure caused severe financial and mental distress and suicidal tendencies to users, especially those from poor financial backgrounds, the ED alleged. </p><p>Investigations further revealed that the company laundered the proceeds of crime through shell companies created in the US and Singapore.</p>