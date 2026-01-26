Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gaming firm WinZo used bots to siphon off Rs 3,522 cr: ED chargesheet

'Deployed hard bots when users bet high sums, belying its claims of transparency'
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsCrimeEDOnline gaming

Follow us on :

Follow Us