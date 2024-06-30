Gen Upendra Dwivedi becomes chief of 1.3 million-strong Army

New Delhi: Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on Sunday assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Gen Dwivedi succeeds Gen Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service.

"Gen Dwivedi brings with him, a wealth of experience and a proven track record, of effectively planning and executing for the unexpected," the Army said.

He was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army since February 19. Before becoming the Vice Chief, he was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into a regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. He has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environments.