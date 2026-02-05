Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ghaziabad minor sisters' deaths trigger alarm over online gaming addiction, Korean culture craze

According to forensic psychologist Deepti Puranik, any addiction can be looked at in terms of the brain responding to a reward system.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 08:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadK-pop

Follow us on :

Follow Us