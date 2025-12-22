IFFCO commends the launch of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-led mobility platform introduced under the leadership of Hon. Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah Ji. Built on zero commission, transparent fare structures, and digital enablement, the platform… pic.twitter.com/WUCFQ8TNnt
This is not just a launch, this is a revolution on wheels. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji is giving India’s drivers something no app ever did - ownership and a share in profits. #BharatTaxi is a cooperative where every driver is a stakeholder.… pic.twitter.com/7tDYePWNGO