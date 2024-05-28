4 tourists rescued from drowning at Goa's beaches on windy weekend

Panaji: Four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were rescued by the government-appointed lifesaving agency from the beaches of Goa, which witnessed strong winds over the weekend.

An 11-year-old tourist from Hyderabad and his instructor were left stranded due to strong winds while parasailing off Varca beach in South Goa on Saturday, a spokesperson of Drishti Marine Lifesavers said.

Patrolling lifesavers rushed to rescue them with watersports operators and locals after their boat was beached, leaving them airborne, he said.