4 tourists rescued from drowning at Goa's beaches on windy weekend

PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 09:10 IST
Panaji: Four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were rescued by the government-appointed lifesaving agency from the beaches of Goa, which witnessed strong winds over the weekend.

An 11-year-old tourist from Hyderabad and his instructor were left stranded due to strong winds while parasailing off Varca beach in South Goa on Saturday, a spokesperson of Drishti Marine Lifesavers said.

Patrolling lifesavers rushed to rescue them with watersports operators and locals after their boat was beached, leaving them airborne, he said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman from Karnataka was pulled in by a rip current and was rescued by lifesavers, the spokesperson said, adding that similar rescues were carried out in Calangute and Anjuna beaches in North Goa.

Published 28 May 2024, 09:10 IST
