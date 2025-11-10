Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

After BJP's 'hey ignorant' insult of Kejriwal, Goa AAP invites ruling party to law and order debate

In a press conference on Monday, AAP Goa unit president Amit Palekar challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Damodar Naik to an "open public debate on the law and order situation".
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 09:59 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsGoaArvind KejriwalChief Minister Pramod Sawant

Follow us on :

Follow Us