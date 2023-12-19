Attempts being made to defame Goa using social media influencers: Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday claimed systematic attempts were being made by some elements to defame the coastal state using social media influencers.

He was speaking to reporters after unfurling the national flag at Mapusa on the occasion of the Goa Liberation Day, celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

"Some social media influencers are trying to defame Goa through their videos. This looks like a strategy and systematic attempts by some elements," the minister said.

The state government is working on taking steps against such influencers who come to the state only to defame it, he said.