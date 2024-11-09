Cash-for-govt jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify about filling of vacancies, says Congress

<p>Panaji: In light of the arrests in the cash-for-government-jobs scam, Goa Congress on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarify if vacancies will be filled through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) or individual departments.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said the party will petition Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday over the job scam.</p>.<p>Goa police have arrested at least six people for allegedly cheating people with promises of government jobs. The scam was exposed following a series of cases registered at police stations.</p>.Russian woman held with ganja, ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh in Goa.<p>Patkar said the state government should clarify if vacancies will be filled through the staff selection commission or by individual departments.</p>.<p>He demanded that the government issue a white paper on the availability of jobs and said vacancies must be filled through SSC to curb such scams.</p>.<p>The Congress leader said a high-level commission should be constituted to probe the issue.</p>.<p>He claimed that the state government allowed vacancies to lapse so that they could be filled on a contractual basis and alleged that these scams reflect that the BJP-led government has collapsed. </p>