Cash-for-govt jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify about filling of vacancies, says Congress

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said the party will petition Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday over the job scam.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:10 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 09:10 IST
