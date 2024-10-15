Fisherman rescues elderly Russian man at Goa beach; video goes viral

<p>Panaji: A fisherman rescued an elderly Russian man at a beach in South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa-news">Goa </a>on Tuesday, and the video of the effort has gone viral on social media.</p><p>In the video, Francis Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, is seen rushing to help a Russian man in his late 60s as he struggled to get to the shore at Benaulim beach.</p><p>Pele used a jet ski to get to the man, who had ventured into the sea with his woman partner.</p>.<p>When contacted, Pele said he noticed the elderly Russian man struggling to get to the shore.</p>.<p>"I could save him at the right time. I pulled him onto my jet ski and returned to the shore," he said.</p>.<p>In the video, Pele tells the Russian couple that he respects tourists, as they are his bread and butter.</p>.<p>Pele runs a shack and water sports activity centre at Benaulim.</p>.<p>In February 2024, Pele shot into the limelight with a video of him with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, at Benaulim beach. He was seen telling Murty to take care of Goans in the UK.</p>.<p>The fisherman has also given a jet ski ride to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar at Benaulim beach. </p>