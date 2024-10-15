Home
Fisherman rescues elderly Russian man at Goa beach; video goes viral

In the video, Francis Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, is seen rushing to help a Russian man in his late 60s as he struggled to get to the shore at Benaulim beach.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 11:16 IST
