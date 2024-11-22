Fishing boat collides with navy submarine off Goa coast; search on for 2

<p>Mumbai: Eleven fishermen were rescued after fishing vessel Marthoma collided with an Indian Navy unit off the Goa coast. The accident took place on Thursday afternoon around 70 nautical miles off Goa.</p><p>A total of 13 fishermen were on board the fishing vessel.</p><p>While 11 has been rescued, search is on for the two missing persons, officials of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said on Friday.</p><p>Search and Rescue efforts for remaining two is under way and is being coordinated with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre based in Mumbai. </p><p>Additional assets have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts, officials said.</p><p>The cause of the incident is being investigated.</p>