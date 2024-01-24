Goa-based retired scientist has 300-plus postage stamps on 'Ramayana'

Panaji: A Goa-based retired scientist and philatelist has a collection of more than 300 postage stamps depicting various characters and scenes from the epic Ramayana that he has gathered from various countries, especially those located in Southeast Asia.

Dr M R Ramesh Kumar, 64, who was a scientist in the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, said he has been collecting stamps since the last 50 years as part of his hobby and considers his father M V Ranganatha his "guru" in the field of philately.

"I have a collection of more than 300 stamps on the Ramayana and over 100 special postage covers. India has released very few, around 10-12 stamps on the Ramayana, while Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Korea, the Philippines and Singapore have released many stamps on the anecdotes from this epic," he said.

Kumar also has a collection of special postal covers, including that on Ramleela and Ram Van Gaman Path, the route that was believed to have been taken by Lord Ram during his exile. He said he has collected these stamps during his visits to different countries as part of his academic research, and said his hobby was a "stress buster" to him. But his collection is not restricted to the stamps on the Ramayana theme alone.

He also has a collection of stamps on various themes like Antarctica, World War I and II, biodiversity of India, its geographic indicators, India's unsung heroes, scientists, freedom fighters, women freedom fighters, country's cultural heritage, Portuguese India, Olympics and oceanography.