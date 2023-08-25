Home
Goa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses issues about development of state

Sawant had left for the national capital on Thursday evening.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 12:02 IST



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to development of the coastal state.

Sawant had left for the national capital on Thursday evening.

"Met Hon'ble Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharamanJi in New Delhi today," Sawant wrote on micro-blogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

The chief minister said he discussed various issues related to the development of Goa, and the union minister assured him of the Centre's support for the Goa government's initiatives, including the hosting of the upcoming National Games.

(Published 25 August 2023, 12:02 IST)
India News Goa Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

