Goa doling out sops for farmers to promote paddy cultivation

State Director of Agriculture Sandeep Phal Desai said on Thursday that paddy is now grown on over 23,000 hectares, and 10,000-12,000 farmers are actively engaged in its cultivation.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:16 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 06:16 IST
