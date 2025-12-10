<p>Hours after 25 people perished in a massive blaze in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-nightclub-fire-i-am-only-a-partner-says-co-owner-ajay-gupta-upon-detention-3826139">nightclub in Goa</a> on Saturday night, the Luthra brothers—Gaurav and Saurabh (owners of the club) fled the country evading a trial on alleged negligence and murder. </p><p>The brothers took an early morning IndiGo flight at 5:30 am and fled to Phuket in Thailand to seek refuge. </p><p>The fire occurred at a nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. This club is situated 25 km from the capital Panaji.</p>.Goa fire tragedy spurs Bengaluru pub safety drive.<p>Investigations into the deadly fire have revealed several discrepancies like structural deficiencies as well a complete disregard of fire safety norms.</p><p>The club—which was located on the backwaters of Arpora lake had very narrow exit doors. Furthermore, these doors were connected only by a narrow bridge which made escape from the burning building a herculean task. </p><p>Moreover, a demolition notice was also issued against the property but it got a stay from the Directorate of Panchayat. </p>.<p>On Tuesday, Goa Tourism Department demolished ‘Romeo Lane’, a beach shack illegally constructed at Vagator.<br><br>An FIR has been registered against the brothers and a Look Out Circular was issued against them by December 7 by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.<br><br>After they fled, the Goa Police immediately dispatched a team to Delhi to conduct raids on the addresses of the accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.<br></p><p>Later on, Goa Police approached the CBI for issuance of an Interpol Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. <br><br>Up till now, the police have arrested six people including co-owner Ajay Gupta, nightclub’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.</p>.<p><strong>India-Thailand extradition</strong> </p><p>Since 2015, India and Thailand have an extradition treaty in place. This treaty allows extradition of any person who is wanted for trial or for the imposition or enforcement of a sentence by one 'Contracting State' and is found in the territory of the other 'Contracting State'.</p><p>The treaty states, "Extraditable offences are offences that are punishable under the laws of both Contracting States by imprisonment or any other form of deprivation of liberty for a period of at least one year, or by a more severe penalty. "</p><p>Thus, only those offences which are punishable by at least one year of imprisonment in <em>both</em> countries qualify.</p><p>A request for extradition shall be made in writing and transmitted to the Central Authority of the Requested State through diplomatic channels. </p><p>The requesting authorities must provide comprehensive documentation including:</p><ul><li><p>Formal extradition request with detailed charges</p></li><li><p>Warrant of arrest or judgment of conviction</p></li><li><p>Statement of facts and applicable laws</p></li><li><p>Evidence supporting the charges</p></li><li><p>Assurance regarding treatment and trial procedures</p></li></ul><p>Where extradition is granted, the Requested State shall surrender the person from a convenient point of departure in the Requested State as agreed by the Contracting States. </p>