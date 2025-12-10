<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Goa">Goa</a> police detained one of the four owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' night club in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a> on Tuesday, following the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 25 people. </p><p>The police had earlier issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another owner Surinder Kumar Khosla.</p><p>In a statement, a Goa police spokesperson said, "We have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the nightclub. This is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case." </p><p>"Earlier, an LOC was issued against him as a police team had failed to find him at his Delhi residence when it visited it there," he added. </p><p>The owner sill soon be arrested and will be brought to Goa upon completion of formalities. </p><p>"Gupta will be flown to Goa on Wednesday for interrogation," the official said.</p>.Goa fire tragedy spurs Bengaluru pub safety drive.<p>Gupta will be the sixth arrest in the case as police have already arrested the nightclub’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.</p><p>Meanwhile, two other owners, including Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, fled to Thailand hours after the fire incident. </p><p>Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.</p><p>Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners. The shack is the third property owned by the Luthras. </p><p>Twenty-five persons were killed in the fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora in North Goa around midnight on Saturday.</p>