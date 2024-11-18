Home
Goa: Two held for running illegal recruitment agency, trafficking women to Muscat

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Rahul Gupta said the international trafficking racket was busted after one of the women returned from Muscat.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 14:51 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 14:51 IST
