Man saved from suicide, 2 persons rescued from drowning in Goa

<p>Panaji: A 25-year-old man has been saved after he allegedly jumped into a river to commit suicide, while two other persons have been rescued from drowning in the Arabian Sea in Goa, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A local resident informed lifesavers posted at a beach about a man trying to jump into the Galgibagh river located nearby in South Goa district on Monday.</p>.Seven-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Bengaluru apartment.<p>By the time lifesavers reached the spot, the man had already jumped into the water. They later rescued him from the river, a spokesperson of the agency said.</p>.<p>In another incident, a 40-year-old man and a woman aged 42 were caught in a rip current in the deep sea off the Mandrem beach in South Goa on Monday.</p>.<p>After spotting the duo in trouble, a lifesaver entered the waters with a rescue tube and brought the persons ashore to safety, the agency Drishti Marine said.</p>