Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Monsoon session of Goa assembly to begin from July 15

CM Sawant said it would be a full-length session and won’t be curtailed.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 11:12 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 11:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Panaji: The month-long monsoon session of the Goa assembly will begin on July 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The session will have 21 working days, he said.

“The session will start from July 15. The cabinet has approved the summoning of the session,” he said.

Sawant said it would be a full-length session and won’t be curtailed.

This would be the first assembly session in the BJP-ruled coastal state after the Lok Sabha elections. The last session of the Goa assembly was held in February.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2024, 11:12 IST
India NewsGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT