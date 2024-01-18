Goats graze Dhannipur mosque site in Ayodhya year after land was allotted

More than a year after the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) allocated a 5-acre plot and approved the construction of the Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, the site remains unused, with domestic animals grazing on dry grass and hyacinth.

According to members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the delay in commencing construction is attributed to a lack of funds and a pending no-objection certificate. The mosque site, situated around 25 kilometers from the main city of Ayodhya, currently only features a signboard of the IICF, serving as a symbolic indication to start construction once all requirements are met.

While Ayodhya prepares for the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram temple on January 22, the Dhannipur mosque site awaits the necessary approvals and funds for construction. Sources from IICF suggested last December that construction might commence in May 2024, with the Trust planning to appoint state-wise representatives to collect donations for the project.

Athar Hussain, spokesperson for IICF, told Newslaundry, "The funds haven’t come in yet...even if we get clearance, we have to submit a big amount to the Ayodhya development authorities. It can only happen if we get funds. And only then will we be able to tell you when the mosque will be constructed."