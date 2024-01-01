Goldy Brar designated 'terrorist' under UAPA by Modi government

Brar has been “involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters”.

He and his associates have been “conspiring” to disrupt peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through “nefarious designs, including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities”, the notification said.

The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, at the request of CBI. A non-bailable warrant was also issued in December 2022 and a Look Out Notice in June 2022.

Brar is “involved in terrorism” and he should be “added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule” of UAPA.

In October 2020, the Centre had designated 18 people, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, Indian Mujahideen founders Bhatkal brothers -- Riyaz and Iqbal -- and Dawood aide Chotta Shakeel as 'terrorists'.

In September 2019, four people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and in July 2020, nine Sikhs involved in Khalistan movement were declared terrorists.

The list also includes two hijackers -- Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar -- of Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and Ibrahim Memon, who is based in Pakistan and wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Athar is also a key conspirator in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

Hafiz Sayeed's brother-in-law Abdur Rehman Makki, who heads the outfit's political affairs department and served as the head of LeT's foreign relations department, Sajid Mir, a Pakistan-based LeT Commander and one of the main planners of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and Yusuf Muzammil, accused in 26/11 as well as LeT frontal organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation Deputy Chief Shahid Mehmood also figure in the list.

Earlier, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed's son Hafiz Talha Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, and Ali Jan as well as AlUmar-Mujahideen founder Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar were also declared terrorists.