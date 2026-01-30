<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row has taken the statement of actor Jayaram in connection with his association with the key accused Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti.</p><p>According to sources, members of the SIT called on Jayaram at his residence in Chennai the other day and took his statements. He may be made a witness in the case.</p>.Sabarimala gold misappropriation case: SIT questions actor Jayaram.<p>Videos of Unnikrishnan Potti carrying parts of gold plated door frames of Sabarimala temple to the actor's house in Chennai and the actor later addressing a press conference stating that he was fortunate enough to get opportunity to participate in pooja of the gold plated articles being taken to the Ayyappa temple had earlier come out. The actor had admitted that he was associated with Potti as a genuine Sabarimala pilgrim only and he was unaware of any dubious activities of Potti.</p><p>Meanwhile, the SIT is coming under pressure as two of the accused, former administrative officers of the Travancore Devaswom Board -- Murari Babu and S Sreekumar -- already got bail in the case owing to the delay in filing chargesheets. In the bail order of Sreekumar the court even mentioned that the investigation team could not produce further incriminating evidence against him.</p><p>It may be recalled that union home minister Amit Shah recently alleged that there were loopholes in the ongoing investigation by the SIT.</p>