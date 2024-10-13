Government imposes import curbs on parts of pocket lighters; to reduce dependence on China

<p>New Delhi: The government on Sunday imposed import curbs on parts of pocket lighters with immediate effect, a move which would help encourage domestic manufacturing and cut dependence on their inbound shipments from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>.</p>.<p>"Import of parts of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable lighters (cigarette lighters) ... is restricted with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.</p>.<p>Imports of cigarette lighters, priced less than Rs 20, are already prohibited. The import ban is also there on pocket lighters, gas-fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.</p>.<p>Last year, the government also issued mandatory quality standard norms for flame-producing lighters with a view to contain import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing.</p>.<p>Items under the quality control orders (QCO), cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark.</p>.<p>During April-July this fiscal, import of lighter parts stood at USD 3.8 million. It was Rs 40 crore ($4.86 million) in 2023-24. The parts are mainly imported from China.</p>.Taiwan spots Chinese carrier, China military video says 'prepared for battle'.<p>Other sources of lighter imports include Spain, Turkey and the UAE.</p>.<p>In September 2022, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had urged the Centre to ban single use plastic cigarette lighters to help the domestic matchbox industry.</p>.<p>These plastic cigarette lighters, which are legally and illegally imported from countries like China, are available for Rs 10 and can substitute 20 matchboxes. Further, these non-refillable lighters result in immense plastic waste, damaging the environment and also impacting health, he had said.</p>.<p>The matchbox manufacturing industry is a major source of employment in the southern part of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>India has been taking a series of measures to cut imports from China, which is India's second largest trading partner after the US. The country's merchandise imports from China has increased to Rs 8,55,559 crore ($101.73 billion) in 2023-24 from Rs 82,83,94,85,00,000 crore ($98.5 billion) in 2022-23. Exports to the neighbouring country, though, have increased at a slower pace and aggregated at Rs 1,40,028 crore ($16.65 billion) in the previous fiscal as against Rs 1,28,674 crore ($15.3 billion) in 2022-23.</p>.<p>India's trade deficit with China has been increasing since 2020-21 when it was Rs 3,70,044 crore ($44 billion). It was Rs 7,14,858 crore ($85 billion) in 2023-24.</p>