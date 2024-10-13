Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government imposes import curbs on parts of pocket lighters; to reduce dependence on China

Imports of cigarette lighters, priced less than Rs 20, are already prohibited. The import ban is also there on pocket lighters, gas-fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 13:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 13:02 IST
India NewsChinaImport Ban

Follow us on :

Follow Us