Home

Government suspends NALCO director on disciplinary grounds

In an exchange filing, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Thursday said it has been informed by the ministry that Mahapatro has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 14:48 IST

New Delhi: Ministry of Mines has suspended Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) of NALCO with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

The ministry has assigned the additional charge of Director (HR) to Jagdish Arora, Director (Projects & Technical) with effect from March 14, for the suspension period or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the filing said.

Bhubaneswar-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium companies in the country.

(Published 14 March 2024, 14:48 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewscompaniesNalco

