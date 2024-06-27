Government's script, full of lies: Opposition leaders on President's address to Parliament

On the government's claims about investment, the SP chief said, "We would have witnessed more growth if there was investment. The growth of some individuals cannot enable national growth. It can improve our numbers but what is there in it for farmers, the poor and those who have been most exploited."

Asked about the mention of Emergency by Murmu, he said, "What did the BJP do for the people who were in jail during Emergency? The SP gave them respect and pensions."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said the President read out a "script given by the government" and that the BJP has not realised yet that it does not have a majority on its own.